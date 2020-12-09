UrduPoint.com
FIH Cancels Stars Awards 2021

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 03:40 PM

FIH cancels Stars Awards 2021

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Following the postponement of many international matches this year, including the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) has decided to cancel the stars Awards initially planned for early 2021.

FIH CEO Thierry Weil said in a statement: "Due to the high number of international matches which could not be played this year because of the global COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no FIH Stars Awards this time. But we of course intend to renew with these Awards in the future, once the situation will enable international hockey to be played on a regular basis again."

