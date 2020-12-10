UrduPoint.com
FIH Choose Horizm To Help Drive Revenues On Their Digital Journey

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 05:40 PM

FIH choose Horizm to help drive revenues on their digital journey

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Horizm, the award-winning provider of digital inventory management in sport, and the International Hockey Federation (FIH) have confirmed an agreement that will see the FIH using Horizm's Artificial Intelligence powered platform to help hockey's world governing body unlock new digital revenues.

The collaboration highlights the FIH's growing commitment to digital as a key component of its commercial strategy and, through Horizm's real-time solution, will enable the FIH to establish accurate market valuations for its different digital assets, an FIH news release said on Thursday.

It will also provide the FIH with the intelligence and the tools to create new digital content franchises that can be monetised directly, or in partnership with Horizm.

Commenting on the announcement and the challenges sports organisations face when trying to understand the value of their digital channels, FIH Chief Executive Officer Thierry Weil said: "We're very happy to have engaged on this partnership with Horizm. They can deliver clear measurement as well as a valuation and evaluation of our digital assets. And then quantify this for us. This is much needed data which we will use for our current and potential future commercial partners.

" FIH Sponsorship Sales Director Ricky Thussu added: "We've been on the journey with digital where data, content, social media, OTT have played an integral part and Horizm is just the right layer to wrap around them so we can quantify the value delivered through these engagement and touchpoints we have created." Horizm CEO Pedro Mestriner said: "It is a pleasure to be working with such a progressive and forward-thinking sports federation whose commitment to unlocking digital value is an example to others in the industry."The FIH engages hockey fans globally across Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, its OTT platform Watch.Hockey – available both as an app and a web version – and its official websites (www.FIH.ch and www.FIHProLeague.com) and is supported by a portfolio of seven official global partners and suppliers.

Horizm's success in helping sports rights holders like the FIH unlock digital revenues was recently recognised at leading industry event, the World Football Summit Industry Awards, where they were chosen as Best Supplier presented by SportsTechX. Horizm also used World Football Summit to announce their collaboration with LaLiga Champions, Real Madrid CF.

