FIH confirm nominations received for upcoming elections

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) International Hockey Federation (FIH) has confirmed the nominations received for the positions to be elected by the National Associations that are members of the FIH at the 49th FIH Statutory Congress on November 9, 2024.

FIH Elections Oversight Panel (EOP) has completed its assessment of all the candidates nominated for the positions of FIH President and FIH Ordinary Executive board Members and has determined that all nominations submitted meet the required standards and criteria, said a press release.

List of Valid Nominations- For the position of FIH President: Mohammad Tayyab Ikram (MAC).

For the two positions of FIH Ordinary Executive Board Member female: Danae Andrada Barrios (URU) and Katrin Kauschke (GER) and Hazel Kennedy (ZAM).

For the two positions of FIH Ordinary Executive Board Member male: Alberto Daniel Budeisky (ARG), Erik Cornelissen (NED) and Deon James Morgan (RSA).

The EOP will supervise all the election process during the Congress. The aim of the EOP is to ensure that the FIH elections are carried out in a fair and transparent manner consistent with the FIH Statutes, Integrity Code, Elections Manual and General Regulations.