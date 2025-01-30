FIH creates dedicated website page for athletes

Open Menu

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 30, 2025 | 08:29 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) As part of its Empowerment and Engagement Strategy, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) has dedicated a page ‘Athletes’ Corner’ for athletes with a wide range of useful information on it’s website.

The page includes a wide range of useful information for athletes on topics such as athlete welfare, mental health, career development, safeguarding, anti-doping, prevention of match manipulation, statistics, access to photos and a link to Athlete365, the official community for elite Athletes and Olympians, said a press release.

An introduction to the FIH Athletes Committee is also available. It reflects FIH’s ongoing commitment to supporting athletes, ensuring they have the tools needed to succeed and thrive.

FIH President Tayyab Ikram said, “Athletes are at the centre of everything FIH does. Not only do we have to provide them with the best playing field for them to excel on the pitch, but we also have a duty to support them off the pitch and listen to their challenges, concerns and ideas.

The Athletes’ Corner portal has been tailored for this, precisely. I can only encourage all athletes to make full use of this relevant resource and to initiate constructive feedback and debate that will help us in our permanent quest to grow the game.”

The portal will be continuously enriched with new content and will urge athletes to express their opinions in order to make it a very interactive platform. It is a major tool to empower and engage with athletes the way forward.

