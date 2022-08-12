FIH delegation to visit India next week

International Hockey Federation (FIH) delegation would visit India next week to discuss the current situation of Hockey India and the progress made in terms of drafting a new constitution of the body

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :International Hockey Federation (FIH) delegation would visit India next week to discuss the current situation of Hockey India and the progress made in terms of drafting a new constitution of the body.

As agreed with the Committee of Administrators (CoA) of Hockey India, a FIH delegation comprising of FIH Acting President Seif Ahmed, FIH Executive board Member and Asian Hockey Federation CEO Tayyab Ikram and FIH CEO Thierry Weil would be in India next week to discuss the current situation of Hockey India, said a press release.

In particular, FIH delegation would check the progress made in terms of the drafting of the new Constitution of India's hockey governing body and renew FIH's request to have elections held as soon as possible, in order not to jeopardize the upcoming FIH Hockey Men's World Cup scheduled in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela in January 2023.

The FIH delegation would meet the CoA on August 17 and 18. Furthermore, the CoA has planned to organise a meeting with the Odisha State Government Commissioner-cum-Secretary and - potentially a meeting with India's sports Minister Anurag Thakur on August 16.