FIH Hockey Junior WC: Pakistan Defeat New Zealand 4-0

Published December 07, 2023

FIH Hockey Junior WC: Pakistan defeat New Zealand 4-0

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Arshad Liaqat scored a brilliant hat-trick to help Pakistan beat New Zealand 4-0 in their second match of the ongoing FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Thursday.

Pakistan started in their top gear and finished in the same fashion.

Liaqat, who was in outstanding form right from the outset, scored three goals in the 19th, 30th and 54th minutes of the match to put Pakistan in a commanding position.

Skipper Abdul Hanan Shahid also chipped in, scoring a goal on a penalty corner in the 32nd minute of the match.

Pakistan will take on Belgium on December 9 in their last group match.

The Junior World Hockey Cup features 16 teams from around the world, including Pakistan in Pool D alongside the Netherlands, Belgium, and New Zealand.

Defending champions Argentina are in Pool A along with Australia, Malaysia and Chile. Egypt, France, Germany and South Africa are in Pool B while Pool C includes Canada, India, South Korea and Spain.

The top two teams from each group will make it to the quarterfinals.

As the tournament progresses, fans can expect more exhilarating matches as teams vie for supremacy on the international stage.

More Stories From Sports