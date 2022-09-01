ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :The draw ceremony to determine the pools of the upcoming FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar - Rourkela would be held on September 8.

The ceremony would be held at the Convention Centre, Lok Sewa Bhawan, Bhubaneswar, Odisha, India and will also be streamed live on Watch.Hockey.

The pinnacle of the FIH men's tournaments would be held from January 13 to 29, 2023 which involves 16 participating national teams, said a press release.

Those include India, as the hosts of the competition, whilst Malaysia, Japan and Korea were the other Asian teams. Africa was represented by South Africa, recent winners of the Africa Cup of Nations. From Europe, the following teams have qualified: Belgium, England, Germany, Netherlands, Spain, France and Wales. Argentina and Chile were the two American teams having booked their ticket for the tournament, while Australia and New Zealand, from Oceania, complete the draw.

The draw would be conducted by FIH CEO Thierry Weil. The four top teams which include host India, Australia, Belgium and Netherlands would be placed on the first row of their corresponding Pools based on the FIH World Rankings as per June 1, 2022.

The draw would start with Row 4 of each Pool, involving teams: South Africa, Wales, Japan and Chile.

It would then continue with Row 3 of each Pool (involving Spain, Malaysia, France and Korea) and conclude with Row 2 of each Pool (with Germany, England, Argentina and New Zealand).

The Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar and the brand-new Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela would host the matches, in the state of Odisha, India.

In the previous edition, in 2018, Belgium claimed the title by winning the final against Netherlands, while Australia wrapped up the podium places, finishing third.