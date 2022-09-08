The pools of the upcoming FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar were revealed in the draw ceremony on Thursday

September 8, 2022: The pools of the upcoming FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar were revealed in the draw ceremony on Thursday.

Pool A was headed up by current FIH World Rankings (WR) number one Australia, who got the bronze medal at the last World Cup in 2018. They would play 2016 Olympic Champions Argentina (WR:7), France (WR:11), playing their fourth World Cup, and African Champions South Africa (WR:14).

In Pool B, reigning World Champions Belgium (WR:2) were the top seed and they are drawn to face 2002 and 2006 World Champions Germany (WR:4). Both European teams would face two representatives from Asia, namely Korea (WR:12) and Japan (WR:17).

Pool C would feature the finalists from the last edition, the Netherlands (WR:3), at the head of the group. They would come up against the other Oceania's representative New Zealand (WR:9), Malaysia (WR:10), playing their ninth World Cup, and newcomers Chile (WR:23), participating for the very first time in a FIH Hockey Men's World Cup.

In Pool D, hosts India were the highest ranked side (WR:5). They would face England (WR:6), which they've recently met at the Commonwealth Games Birmingham 2022 for a thrilling encounter (4-4), two-time silver medallists (1971, 1998) Spain (WR:8) and Wales (WR: 16), who, like Chile, will play their maiden World Cup.

As already announced, India, Australia, Belgium and Netherlands were placed on the first row of their corresponding Pools based on the FIH World Rankings as per June 1, 2022.

FIH Acting President Seif Ahmed said, "We can't wait to see the best teams in the world in action in the new 'jewel' of hockey, the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, which, alongside the iconic Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar, will play host to the 2023 FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup. I wish already the very best of luck to all participating teams and officials, and invite all fans to tune in early next year - an unforgettable hockey show is awaiting you!"The world cup will be held from January 13 to 29, 2023 in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, in the state of Odisha, India. Belgium were the current World Champions, having defeated the Netherlands in the final of the 2018 edition.