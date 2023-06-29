Open Menu

FIH Hockey Mini-tournament To Kick Off Friday

Muhammad Rameez Published June 29, 2023 | 07:00 PM

FIH Hockey mini-tournament to kick off Friday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :The final mini-tournament of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2022/23 season would get underway from Friday (June 30), in Antwerp, Belgium with massive stakes in championship and relegation battles in the men's and women's competition respectively.

In the men's competition, New Zealand have already been relegated, having taken 3 points from their 16 matches, but the hunt for the title is still on. Great Britain currently occupy the top spot with 32 points from their 16 games. Netherlands 29 points from 14 games, Belgium 24 points from 12 games and Spain 21 points from 12 games are all in the run for the title, and play their final set of matches over the next week, as this 4-way title fight promises to go down to the wire, said a press release.

In the women's competition, Netherlands sealed a third title in four years in the Pro League, but the battle for relegation remains wide open.

New Zealand have completed their set of 16 matches and find themselves in the eighth place, one spot above USA, having scored 3 more point than the team from America. But with 4 games in hand, USA need four points from their matches in Antwerp, to lift them above the Black Sticks and keep them in the competition next season.

Schedule: June 30: Germany vs USA (W), Belgium vs Spain (M); July 1: Belgium vs Netherlands (W), Belgium vs Netherlands (M); July 2: Germany vs Spain (M), Belgium vs USA (W); July 3: USA vs Germany (W), Belgium vs Spain (M); July 4: Belgium vs Netherlands (W), Belgium vs Netherlands (M); July 5: Spain vs Germany (M), Belgium vs USA (W).

Related Topics

USA Hockey Germany Spain Belgium Netherlands June July Women All From Top New Zealand

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

2 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adh ..

Fujairah Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

17 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Adha well-wi ..

UAQ Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Adha well-wishers

17 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

RAK Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

17 minutes ago
 ERC distributes Eid Al Adha sacrificial meat in 4 ..

ERC distributes Eid Al Adha sacrificial meat in 4 Syrian governorates

32 minutes ago
 Gold slides to over 3-month low

Gold slides to over 3-month low

3 hours ago
Ajman Ruler, CP continue to receive Eid Al Adha we ..

Ajman Ruler, CP continue to receive Eid Al Adha well-wishers

4 hours ago
 Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated today with religious ..

Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated today with religious fervor

4 hours ago
 Chery listed in China’s top 50 global brands in ..

Chery listed in China’s top 50 global brands in 2023

5 hours ago
 Head of Cyber Security leads a UAE delegation to C ..

Head of Cyber Security leads a UAE delegation to Cyber Week in Tel Aviv

6 hours ago
 COP28 President-Designate calls for holistic ecosy ..

COP28 President-Designate calls for holistic ecosystem to drive climate action d ..

6 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Powerboat Team to defend its world champ ..

Abu Dhabi Powerboat Team to defend its world champion at third round UIM F1H2O W ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Sports