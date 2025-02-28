Open Menu

FIH Hockey Nations Cup In June

Muhammad Rameez Published February 28, 2025 | 05:30 PM

FIH Hockey Nations Cup in June

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) The third edition of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Hockey Nations Cup (men) will take place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from June 15 to 21.

The tournament will involve eight participating teams, with the winners qualifying for the 2025-26 FIH Hockey Pro League.

The teams include Pakistan, France, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, South Africa and Wales, said a press release.

Commenting on the announcement the Malaysian Hockey Confederation President, Subahan bin Kamal said, “The Malaysian Hockey Confederation is delighted and privileged to host the FIH Hockey Nations Cup 2024-25 in Kuala Lumpur.”

FIH President Tayyab Ikram said, “On behalf of FIH, I’d like to extend our sincerest gratitude to our Malaysian friends.

I already wish everyone, and first and foremost the athletes, to make the most of this experience to grow, and reach the next level”.

The FIH Hockey Nations Cup was launched in 2021 with the aim of offering a top-level competition to the best-ranked teams not participating in the FIH Hockey Pro League and giving the winning team the option to be promoted to the FIH Hockey Pro League the next season, precisely.

The first two editions were played in Potchefstroom, South Africa (2022) and Gniezno, Poland (2024). The inaugural Nations Cup (men) was won by South Africa, the following one by New Zealand.

