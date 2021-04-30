UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FIH Hockey Pro League 2021-2022 Match Schedule Confirmed

Zeeshan Mehtab 20 seconds ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 02:27 PM

FIH Hockey Pro League 2021-2022 match schedule confirmed

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Friday confirmed the match schedule of the third season of the FIH Hockey Pro League

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :The International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Friday confirmed the match schedule of the third season of the FIH Hockey Pro League.

The global home-and-away league involving the best teams in the world would start with the reigning Women's World Champions Netherlands welcoming their Belgian neighbours on October 6, 2021, said a press release issued here.

It would finish on June 30, 2022, also with World Champions involved - the Men's one, this time - with Belgium hosting Spain.

The schedule was planned to be spread over two years, from October 2021 to June 2022. Of course, it is fully in line with the recently approved 8-year global hockey Calendar. This would, amongst others, enable a smoother planning for continental, national and club competitions.

Furthermore, considering that the second season of the FIH Hockey Pro League has been quite substantially disrupted by the global COVID-19 pandemic, FIH and the participating teams have agreed that the final rankings of the competition would be determined on the basis of percentage (points earned vs maximum number of possible points from matches played*).

On a bright note, with the opening of the trans-Tasman bubble on April 19, allowing quarantine free travel between Australia and New Zealand, Hockey New Zealand and Hockey Australia are actively working through options of playing their postponed FIH Hockey Pro League matches in Perth, Australia in late June.

For example, a team who have played 10 matches by the end of the season would have a possible maximum of 30 points. If they have won 18 points, their percentage used for their final ranking would be 60%.

Related Topics

Hockey World Australia Perth Spain Belgium Netherlands April June October Women From Best New Zealand

Recent Stories

Bankers serving communities in these challenging t ..

9 seconds ago

Hungry desires to upgrade economic ties with Pakis ..

4 minutes ago

Nearly 30,000 flee Mozambique attacks in Palma sin ..

20 seconds ago

Dozens held for SOPs violation

23 seconds ago

AC Tank visits bazaars, markets on Friday

25 seconds ago

EU Regrets Violence on Kyrgyz-Tajik Border, Offers ..

27 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.