FIH Hockey Pro League Title Showdown In Netherlands
Published June 19, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) The final stage of the FIH Pro League 2023/24 season is about to get underway in Netherlands with matches to be played in Utrecht and Amsterdam from June 22-30.
Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and Great Britain would all be in action in the men's and women's competition, with both titles still up for grabs, said a press release.
Netherlands currently stand at the top of women's standings with 36 points having won all 12 games so far this season. With 4 games left in the season, Netherlands hold an 8-point lead over Germany in third place, and the Danas could halt the Dutch title charge but will require other teams to take points off the hosts as well. Argentina, who finished their campaign earlier during the Antwerp stage, are second with 34 points from 16 games.
Belgium and Great Britain, on 19 and 14 points respectively are out of contention for the title, but will still aim to hit their strides fully, with the Olympic Games just a month away.
In the men's competition, Australia, who finished their campaign on 34 points were currently in pole position for their second title. But Netherlands with 26 points and Great Britain with 22 points are also in contention with 4 games in hand. Germany and Belgium can't mathematically catch up to the Kookaburras as they sit on 19 points from 12 games, with 31 points being the maximum either of them can reach if they win all their remaining 4 games.
