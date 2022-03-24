UrduPoint.com

FIH Hockey Pro League To Have A New Schedule

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 24, 2022 | 06:55 PM

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) and FIH Hockey Pro League participating nations have agreed on a new schedule for the fourth season of FIH's global league celebrating 'Hockey at its Best'.

The season, which would run from 28 October 28, 2022 to July 5, 2023, will be divided into a series of date blocks, agreed by all parties, to assist with international and domestic competition planning, within which "mini-tournaments" will be played where several teams will gather in one venue to play two matches against each other.

This move would have a major positive impact on players' welfare and the environment, thanks to a substantial reduction in the amount of travel needed for each team and the officials. Another great advantage of this revised format is that it increases the number of dates available for athletes to compete in their domestic leagues and club competitions, said a press release issued here.

FIH CEO Thierry Weil said, "The FIH Hockey Pro League is still a relatively 'young' competition. Therefore, it is our duty, together with the participating nations, to proceed to a regular review and make adjustments as appropriate for the enhancement of the experience. This new schedule will be better for athletes, better for hosts, better for fans and better for the environment!"For the first season with this new schedule, matches would be hosted in the following seven nations: Australia, Argentina, Belgium, England, India, the Netherlands and New Zealand. The final timings and venues would be confirmed at a later stage.

