FIH Hockey5s WC 2024: African qualifiers to get underway on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, Dec 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :The 1st African Hockey5s World Cup Qualifier is about to begin in Ismailia, Egypt with five men's and as many women's teams vying for three spots, in each gender, in the inaugural edition of the FIH Hockey5s World Cup Oman 2024.

Egypt, Kenya, South Africa and Zambia will compete in both genders. The line-up is completed by Namibia (women) and Nigeria (men), the FIH said in a statement. The six-day event will begin on Saturday, with both men's and women's events running simultaneously.

The first match on opening day will be played between Kenya and Zambia in the women's qualifier event. Each team in both men's and women's competitions will play all the other teams in the group stage.

At the end of the group stage, the top two teams will play for gold, while the third and fourth placed teams will go head-to-head for bronze, and the final African spot in the World Cup.

The medal position matches will be played on December 15, in both men's and women's competition, and will be streamed live on watch.hockey.

The FIH Hockey5s World Cup Oman 2024 is a 16-team tournament that will be the first ever World Cup played in the Hockey5s format. Apart from the hosts Oman, there will be three teams each from Africa, Asia, Europe, Pan America and Oceania.

Netherlands, Belgium and Poland have already qualified for the men's Hockey5s World Cup, from Europe. The African qualifiers will now present three more teams for the men's World Cup, and the first three teams for the women's World Cup.

The FIH Hockey5s World Cup will be held in Muscat, Oman in January 2024.This inaugural FIH Hockey5s World Cup will set up a pinnacle tournament in the Hockey5s format that will run as a quadrennial event.