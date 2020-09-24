UrduPoint.com
FIH Indoor Hockey WC Postponed

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 03:10 PM

FIH Indoor Hockey WC postponed

The FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup, which was scheduled to be played in February 2021, has been postponed, due to the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :The FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup, which was scheduled to be played in February 2021, has been postponed, due to the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic.

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) and the Belgian Hockey Association have jointly decided to postpone the World Cup to early February (2-6) 2022, said a press release issued here.

FIH CEO Thierry Weil said with the current major uncertainties which we are facing - such as the ability of all teams to travel, the completion of all continental qualifiers or the access of fans to the venue and in order to protect the health of everyone involved, a postponement was the only option to go for. "Our thanks go to the Belgian Hockey Association and the Province of Li�ge for their great commitment to put together an amazing show in 2022!"Hockey Belgium CEO Serge Pilet said we were convinced that this was the wisest decision in regards to the actual health situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Let's hope this postponement will enable us to organise a superb event in Li�ge's magnificent Country Hall, in ideal conditions. But first, let's try to put the pandemic behind us."It would be the sixth edition of the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup. The showpiece event would see 12 teams competing in both the men's and women's competitions. Austria men and Germany women won the last FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup events that took place in 2018 in Berlin, Germany.

