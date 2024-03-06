Open Menu

FIH-IOC Unveil Hockey Schedule At Paris 2024

Muhammad Rameez Published March 06, 2024 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) The International Hockey Federation (FIH) and International Olympic Committee (IOC) unveiled the competition schedule for hockey at Paris 2024, to be played from July 27 to August 9.

The schedule was revealed by IOC President Thomas Bach and FIH President Tayyab Ikram, said a press release.

The hockey tournaments of the XXXIII Olympiad would be played in Yves-du-Manoir Stadium – an Olympic Games arena in 1924 - in Colombes, near Paris.

A total of 12 men’s and as many women’s national teams would compete to clinch the highly coveted Olympic medals, including Dutch women and Belgian men who will compete in the event as the reigning gold medalists from the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

Both men’s and women’s hockey tournaments at Paris 2024 would get underway on July 27. The first match of Hockey at Paris 2024 would be an all-European affair with Great Britain taking on Spain in the men’s Pool A match.

The women’s competition would begin on the same evening with silver medalists from Tokyo 2020, Argentina, beginning their quest to go one step further this time, against USA in the women’s Pool B encounter.

The pool stages in both tournaments would be played till August 3, followed by knockout matches starting August 4. The medal matches for men’s Hockey at Paris 2024 would be played on August 8, followed by medal matches for the women’s tournament on August 9.

