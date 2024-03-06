FIH-IOC Unveil Hockey Schedule At Paris 2024
Muhammad Rameez Published March 06, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) The International Hockey Federation (FIH) and International Olympic Committee (IOC) unveiled the competition schedule for hockey at Paris 2024, to be played from July 27 to August 9.
The schedule was revealed by IOC President Thomas Bach and FIH President Tayyab Ikram, said a press release.
The hockey tournaments of the XXXIII Olympiad would be played in Yves-du-Manoir Stadium – an Olympic Games arena in 1924 - in Colombes, near Paris.
A total of 12 men’s and as many women’s national teams would compete to clinch the highly coveted Olympic medals, including Dutch women and Belgian men who will compete in the event as the reigning gold medalists from the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.
Both men’s and women’s hockey tournaments at Paris 2024 would get underway on July 27. The first match of Hockey at Paris 2024 would be an all-European affair with Great Britain taking on Spain in the men’s Pool A match.
The women’s competition would begin on the same evening with silver medalists from Tokyo 2020, Argentina, beginning their quest to go one step further this time, against USA in the women’s Pool B encounter.
The pool stages in both tournaments would be played till August 3, followed by knockout matches starting August 4. The medal matches for men’s Hockey at Paris 2024 would be played on August 8, followed by medal matches for the women’s tournament on August 9.
Recent Stories
New Zealand's security delegation visits Gaddafi Stadium
PSL 2024 Match 23 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who ..
Youth empowerment programmes are Among the top priorities: Chaudhry Shafay Hussa ..
Pakistan likely to start fresh talks with IMF next week
PM, COAS discuss security, army’s professional matters
PSL 2024 Match 22 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who W ..
Punjab CM says 30m people will get their rights at their doorsteps
PSL 9: Kings win toss, opt to bowl first against Gladiators
Who is who in Punjab cabinet of Maryam Nawaz?
Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto did not get fair trial: SC
US asks Pakistan to uplift restrictions on social media
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2024
More Stories From Sports
-
New Zealand's security delegation visits Gaddafi Stadium4 minutes ago
-
PSL 2024 Match 23 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who Will Win22 minutes ago
-
PSL 2024 Match 22 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will Win3 hours ago
-
PSL 9: Kings win toss, opt to bowl first against Gladiators4 hours ago
-
Rahm says golf rankings not a 'good system' after LIV pulls out7 hours ago
-
Simona Halep: 'Anti-diva' of tennis cleared for return from doping ban17 hours ago
-
Philipsen beats elite sprint field at Tirreno17 hours ago
-
PSL Season Nine: Erin Holland enjoys rickshaw ride in Karachi18 hours ago
-
Inter varsity football championship begin at MNSUA18 hours ago
-
Cricketers playing PSL 9 call on PCB chairman21 hours ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi assures meritocracy in team selection; fitness camp in Kakul18 hours ago
-
PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi beat Multan Sultans by four runs21 hours ago