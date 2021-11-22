FIH Jr WC: Pakistan beats Canda in practice match

Pakistan outplayed Canada by 1-0 in a practice match of the FIH Junior World Hockey Cup scheduled to be held from November 24 to December 5 Bhubaneswar, India

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan outplayed Canada by 1-0 in a practice match of the FIH Junior World Hockey Cup scheduled to be held from November 24 to December 5 Bhubaneswar, India .

The only goal of the match for the national team was scored by Vice Captain Moin Shakeel, said a press release issued here.

A practice penalty shootout session was also held after the match which was won by Pakistan by defeating Canada 4-2.

Captain Rana Waheed, vice-captain, Moin Shakeel, Abdul Hanan and Ghazanfar Ali scored goals for Pakistan in the penalty shootout session.

The World Junior Hockey Cup would be played from November 24 to December 5 in Bhubaneswar, India while Pakistan would face Germany in its first match on Wednesday.