UrduPoint.com

FIH Jr WC: Pakistan Beats Canda In Practice Match

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 07:10 PM

FIH Jr WC: Pakistan beats Canda in practice match

Pakistan outplayed Canada by 1-0 in a practice match of the FIH Junior World Hockey Cup scheduled to be held from November 24 to December 5 Bhubaneswar, India

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan outplayed Canada by 1-0 in a practice match of the FIH Junior World Hockey Cup scheduled to be held from November 24 to December 5 Bhubaneswar, India .

The only goal of the match for the national team was scored by Vice Captain Moin Shakeel, said a press release issued here.

A practice penalty shootout session was also held after the match which was won by Pakistan by defeating Canada 4-2.

Captain Rana Waheed, vice-captain, Moin Shakeel, Abdul Hanan and Ghazanfar Ali scored goals for Pakistan in the penalty shootout session.

The World Junior Hockey Cup would be played from November 24 to December 5 in Bhubaneswar, India while Pakistan would face Germany in its first match on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Hockey World Canada Germany Shakeel November December From

Recent Stories

EU's Borrell to Discuss Belarus in Meetings With C ..

EU's Borrell to Discuss Belarus in Meetings With Central Asian Top Diplomats

2 minutes ago
 IGP orders FIR against cops over custodial death i ..

IGP orders FIR against cops over custodial death in Gujrat

2 minutes ago
 Farmers advised to use Pink Bollworms machine to c ..

Farmers advised to use Pink Bollworms machine to control unseasonal pest

2 minutes ago
 Anti-measles, rubella vaccination drive in full-sw ..

Anti-measles, rubella vaccination drive in full-swing

2 minutes ago
 Sindh govt launches rural support progamme to redu ..

Sindh govt launches rural support progamme to reduce poverty, improve quality of ..

5 minutes ago
 KP Speaker expresses displeasure over absence of l ..

KP Speaker expresses displeasure over absence of legislators from assembly proce ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.