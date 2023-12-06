Open Menu

FIH Junior World Cup: Pakistan Hold Netherlands To 3-3 Draw

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 06, 2023 | 09:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Pakistan's opening match of the ongoing FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup against the formidable Netherlands ended in a dramatic 3-3 draw in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Wednesday.

Pakistan team showcased an outstanding performance, with Arshad Liaqat, Sufian Khan, and Arbaz Ahmed scoring crucial goals.

The thrilling contest saw relentless attacks from both sides, resulting in a three-goal stalemate, according to information made available here by Pakistan Hockey Federation.

The Dutch team managed to secure field goals in the 21st and 30th minutes, leaving Pakistan trailing by two goals at the end of the first half. Pakistan fought back valiantly in the third quarter, with midfielder Arshad Liaqat scoring a field goal, narrowing the deficit.

The turning point came in the 36th minute of the third quarter when Pakistan earned a penalty corner.

Sufian Khan exhibited exceptional skills, slamming a drag-flick into the goalpost, leveling the score to 2-2. The Netherlands responded with a field goal in the 47th minute, once again taking the lead. However, Pakistan's Arbaz Ahmed swiftly equalized with a penalty corner, bringing the score to an intense 3-3.

The match continued with both teams displaying remarkable skill and determination, but neither side could break the deadlock before the final whistle. The thrilling encounter ended in a 3-3 draw, showcasing the competitive spirit of the Junior World Hockey Cup.

The Junior World Hockey Cup features 16 teams from around the world, including Pakistan in Pool D alongside the Netherlands, Belgium, and New Zealand. As the tournament progresses, fans can expect more exhilarating matches as teams vie for supremacy on the international stage.

