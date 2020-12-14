UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FIH Launches Bidding Process To Host Inaugural Nations Cup

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 03:13 PM

FIH launches bidding process to host inaugural Nations Cup

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has launched the bidding process for hosting the FIH Nations Cup which would be played in 2022 for the very first time

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has launched the bidding process for hosting the FIH Nations Cup which would be played in 2022 for the very first time.

The aim of this new yearly event was to offer a top-level competition to the best-ranked teams not participating in the FIH Hockey Pro League and give the winners the option to be promoted to the FIH Hockey Pro League the next season, precisely, said a press release issued here.

For Men as well as for Women, eight teams will be involved in the FIH Nations Cup, based on the FIH World Rankings of 31 May 2021.

The FIH Nations Cup also marks the start of the promotion-relegation principle for the FIH Hockey Pro League.

Indeed, both FIH Nations Cup winners would have the chance to be promoted to the 2023/24 FIH Hockey Pro League (provided they meet the necessary requirements for it).

Since participation in the FIH Nations Cup was conditioned by each team's position in the FIH World Rankings, the bidding process to host the event was only open to the National Associations of the relevant teams.

And since the FIH World Rankings may evolve between now and May next year, the bidding dossier has been sent to 10 instead of 8 National Associations per gender, as follows: Men: Canada (10*); Malaysia (11); France (12); Ireland (13); South Africa (14); Japan (15); Korea (16); Pakistan (17); Austria (20); Egypt (21).

Women: Spain (7); Ireland (8); India (9); Korea (11); Japan (13); Canada (14); South Africa (16); Italy (17); Chile (18); Russia (19).

The deadline for submitting the bids is 31 March 2021.

FIH CEO Thierry Weil said, "The FIH Nations Cup is a welcome addition to our events' portfolio. It will enable to apply the promotion-relegation principle to the FIH Hockey Pro League. Like for most other leagues, this will generate even more excitement to the competition. It will also give other nations who haven't yet had the opportunity to join the Pro League to do so and this is only fair! And it will help grow hockey in further countries."

Related Topics

Pakistan India Hockey World Russia Canada Egypt France Ireland Austria Spain Italy Japan South Africa Chile Malaysia March May Women Event

Recent Stories

PDM leaders look dejected after Lahore, gets cold ..

2 minutes ago

S. Korea sets up free Wi-Fi networks on buses in o ..

2 minutes ago

EU Chief Negotiator Barnier Calls for Giving Talks ..

3 minutes ago

Four areas to be placed under smart lockdown: DC

3 minutes ago

Russia's Prigozhin to Grant $250,000 to Each of Tw ..

8 minutes ago

Spanish Queen Starts Two-Day Humanitarian Trip to ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.