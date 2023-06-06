FIH Mini-tournament starts from June 7

ISLAMABAD, Jun 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :A new mini-tournament in both men's and women's competitions of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2022/23 was all set to begin in Eindhoven, Netherlands from June 7 to 12.

Hosts Netherlands would be joined by Argentina and Australia in both men's and women's competition with China (women) and India (men) completing the list of participating teams, said a press release.

Schedule: June e 7- Netherlands v China (W), Netherlands v India (M); June 8- Argentina v India (M), Netherlands v Australia (W); June 9- Argentina v Australia (W), Netherlands v Australia (M); June 10- Netherlands v China (W), Netherlands v India (M); June 11- Netherlands v Australia (W), Argentina v India (M); June 12- China v Argentina (W), Netherlands v Australia (M).