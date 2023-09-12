Open Menu

FIH Name Officials For Olympic Games Paris 2024

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 12, 2023 | 02:20 PM

FIH name officials for Olympic Games Paris 2024

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has confirmed the Names of the technical delegates, technical officials, umpire managers, umpires, and medical officers appointed to the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

The selection has been made by the FIH Technical Officials and Umpiring Committees, chaired by Sheila Brown (South Africa) and Roger St. Rose (Trinidad and Tobago) respectively, according to a press release.

Continuing hockey's drive towards maintaining gender equality in the sport, there will again be a 50-50 split of the officials at the Games across Umpires and Technical Officials.

This was a key target for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) which aims to achieve this across all sports at the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

Speaking on the announcement of officials for the Olympic Games Paris 2024, FIH President Tayyab Ikram said, "Officials play a fundamental role and give a very substantial part of their free time to their passion for the sport.

To all those who have been selected for the Olympic Games in Paris next year: huge congratulations! This is a fantastic achievement.

On behalf of FIH, I want to assure you of our full confidence, support, and respect. And I'm particularly pleased that the split of all officials across both genders will be an exact 50-50, in line with the overarching gender equality principle which prevails in our sport," he said.

Introduced at the Olympic Games London 1908, hockey at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 will mark its 25th appearance in the quadrennial sporting event.

Both men's and women's events at the Olympic Games would involve 12 of the world's best hockey nations.

