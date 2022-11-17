FIH President for revival of Pakistan hockey

UrduPoint.com

The newly-elected President International Hockey Federation (FIH) Tayyab Ikram has said that Pakistan hockey has a glorious past and all should work in unison for the revival of hockey in Pakistan

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :The newly-elected President International Hockey Federation (FIH) Tayyab Ikram has said that Pakistan hockey has a glorious past and all should work in unison for the revival of hockey in Pakistan.

Speaking during a reception hosted to him by the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) at the Olympic House here the other day, he said Pakistan has a rich hockey culture and immense talent but the need is to support Pakistan hockey, adding that all segments of society needed to come forward for the cause.

The former Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) CEO Mohammad Tayyab Ikram, a Pakistani-Macau citizen, has recently been elected President FIH and was invited for a reception by the POA.

Tayyab Ikram reflected that Pakistan hockey team was allowed to take part in Pro-League with a view to pave the way for its qualification to the Tokyo Olympics 2022, adding that Pakistan team's unfortunate withdrawal from the event had adversely affected its chances of competing against the best teams.

He urged the POA to play its role in all positive initiatives for the development of hockey in the country, adding that Pakistan Army and WAPDA have the potential and may play their role in development of the national sport.

President FIH Tayyab Ikram thanked the POA for holding a reception for him, adding that he was thankful to the audience for the warmest wishes.

The President POA Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Syed Arif Hasan felicitated the newly-elected President FIH Tayyab Ikram on his election and expressed the hope that his era will usher in a new period of glory for international hockey.

Secretary General Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Haider Hussain, Secretary POA Khalid Mehmood, Former Olympians Tauqir Dar, Manzoorul Hasan, Khawaja Junaid, Khalid Bashir, Director Development AHF Ghulam Ghous, Dr. Asad Abbas Shah, representatives from different units of POA and members attended the reception.

Later, the FIH President was shown round the National Olympic museum and other sections of the Olympic House.

