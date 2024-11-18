FIH president reveals plan to help Pakistan regain past glory

President of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Tayyab Ikram has revealed that the FIH will launch 'Project Pakistan' to help the country regain past glory in its national game

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) President of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Tayyab Ikram has revealed that the FIH will launch 'Project Pakistan' to help the country regain past glory in its national game.

“Project Pakistan” is set to kick off in the coming months, focusing on high performance, professionalism and talent development,” Ikram said in a morning show of Express news.

The plan, inspired by the success of “Project India,” seeks to address the challenges faced by Pakistan hockey and reestablish Pakistan’s significance in Asian and global hockey.

Tayyab Ikram emphasized Pakistan’s pivotal role in world hockey in the past. “Pakistan is essential for both Asian and global hockey,” he said and added “A few years ago, we launched Project India, which significantly elevated the sport’s profile there. Now, in the coming months, we’re set to roll out Project Pakistan.”

He said a similar programme would also be launched in Africa to boost hockey in the continent.

He highlighted the challenges being faced by Pakistan hockey and underlined the need for a robust financial model. "While twelve countries competed in the Paris Olympics, eight to ten more could have joined if they had adequate financial support and government backing," he said.

Tayyab Ikram emphasized that the revival of hockey in Pakistan was not just a national priority but also critical for the growth of Asian and global hockey.

The FIH, he assured, would continue to provide technical assistance to Pakistan and work towards creating equal opportunities for all member nations. He said the Pakistan government would have to play an active role in ensuring the project's success.

Reflecting on the trust world hockey has placed in his leadership, Ikram called it a great honour and outlined his broader vision of empowerment and engagement.

He stressed the importance of including smaller nations in global hockey platforms, citing the record viewership achieved during the Paris Olympics as evidence of the sport's growing appeal.

Ikram announced the formation of a task force dedicated to improving the sport's visibility and audience experience.

He also lauded the success of the Hockey Five format, designed to narrow the competitive gap between smaller and larger nations.

He highlighted the event held in January, where smaller countries competed alongside major hockey powerhouses, culminating in Oman clinching a bronze medal. "This format has instilled a new sense of confidence and motivation among emerging teams," he said.

Ikram said that hockey was ahead of several sport disciplines in technological advancements, particularly in ensuring fair play.

He noted the unique challenges of applying technologies like AI in a fast-paced, multi-directional sport like hockey. Nevertheless, he affirmed ongoing efforts to leverage technology for enhancing transparency and precision in officiating.