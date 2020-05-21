FIH produces document for cautious return to action

As National Associations start to make plans for a safe return to hockey activities after the necessary restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federation of International Hockey (FIH) has produced a document to help and support Continental Federations, National Associations and clubs through the process

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :As National Associations start to make plans for a safe return to hockey activities after the necessary restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federation of International Hockey (FIH) has produced a document to help and support Continental Federations, National Associations and clubs through the process.

The guidelines, which are aligned to those issued by the World Health Organisation (WHO), cover the entire hockey workforce athletes, coaches, officials, staff, administrators and volunteers. Along with a risk assessment chart to which all hockey organisations are advised to adhere, there are also guidelines for organisers of international events once there is a return to international competition.

With the progression of the virus at different stages across the globe, the guidelines should be used by Continental Federations, National Associations and clubs, alongside local laws and policies, providing their own bespoke guidelines for hockey providers within their area, the FIH said in a statement.

A speedy return to playing sports such as hockey is seen as a crucial measure to help in the promotion of mental and physical health but, with the virus still claiming hundreds of lives across the world every day, any return to training and playing has to be carefully implemented to prevent any resurgence in infection.

Three "PST" measures have been put in place by governments across the world - Public gathering restrictions (P), Social distancing (S) and Travel restrictions (T). While sports and recreational activities are gradually being reintroduced, this is subject to strict controls and regular review, taking these three measures into consideration. Hockey, as a team sport, with contact, is seen as a higher risk activity and so is subject to higher levels of control and restriction.

Within its Health and Safety guidelines, FIH has included a risk assessment � produced by Dr Sean Carmody, a doctor of sports medicine at Manchester Metropolitan University. Prior to resuming any activity, all hockey organisations should carry out an assessment based on Carmody's risk assessment chart, the FIH said.

Even before any return to activity can be considered, facilities must be assessed. To ensure a safe environment, the venue or facility is likely to require a deep clean; watering systems may need to be flushed; and, through accessible information and signage, social distancing restrictions must be made clear to anyone visiting or using the facility. here.

These are very early days when it comes to a return to action but, within its guidance FIH has produced a five stage process showing the route back to something resembling normality. This starts, as has been seen in the Netherlands and Belgium, with a return to carefully managed training, still with social distancing measures in place. The next stage will be a resumption of regional competition, followed by local travel between neighbouring nations. Trans-Continental competition will follow and, finally, once a vaccine is in place, it is hoped there will be a return to normal competition.

There is no time scale for these stages to be reached and it will vary from country to country. What is in no doubt is that future events will look very different for the foreseeable future. When competition does resume, organisers will need to be hugely conscious of safety measures that will need to be implemented, in order to keep the hockey workforce and the fans safe.

The measures highlighted in the document also include: Athlete/ support staff education on Covid-19 � Arrangement of PPE and other safety equipment � Disinfection of the entire accessible areas for a training session � Consistent and Continuous Screening/ Testing � Continuous Monitoring and case management Regardless of the territory, the following general health and safety guidelines apply - � Outdoor activities are rated safer than indoor Using a phased approach to return to training is recommended, with the following four phases provided as a guideline: �Individual training �Training in small groups - without body contact (not competitive, no tackling)�Training in small groups - with body contact (competitive, with tackling)�Team training