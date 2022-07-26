FIH set Aug 26 nominations deadline for President, EB elections

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :The deadline to receive nominations for the elections for the position of FIH President and four open positions of EB Ordinary Member has been set for August 26.

The elections would be held on November 5, during the FIH Congress to be staged virtually on November 4-5, said a press release.

The duration of the term of the new FIH President would be of two years, in order to complete the mandate of previous FIH President Dr. Narinder Dhruv Batra who resigned on July 18.

The four Ordinary EB Members whose current term was coming to an end in November include Maureen Craig-Rousseau (Trinidad and Tobago), Elizabeth Safoa King (Ghana), Shahbaz Ahmad (Pakistan) and Michael Green (Germany).

According to the FIH Statutes, the four positions open for election, would include two female and as many male members.

The mandate of the Athletes' representative, Rogier Hofman, was also ending in November. An appointment for this position would be made by the Athletes Committee.

The FIH Executive board consists of: FIH President; Eight Ordinary members - four female and four male Members - one half being renewed every two years; an Athletes' Representative; Presidents of the Continental Federations; FIH CEO; any (non-voting) member co-opted onto the Executive Board pursuant to Article 7.1(c) of the FIH Statutes.

Following the resignation of Dr. Narinder Dhruv Batra, the members of the EB unanimously appointed FIH EB Member and President of the African Hockey Federation Seif Ahmed (Egypt) as Acting President until next Presidential elections.

In accordance with FIH Regulations, the election process would be overseen by FIH Elections Oversight Panel (EOP). The aim of the EOP was to ensure that FIH elections were carried out in a fair and transparent manner consistent with the FIH Statutes, Integrity Code, Elections Manual and General Regulations. Any nomination has to be approved by the EOP before being validated.