FIH to launch "Start Hockey" programme

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has invited everyone within the global hockey community and beyond to promote this year's World Children's Day. Among the 30 million hockey players around the world, nearly 60% are aged under 18. On the occasion of the 2022 World Children's Day, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) is launching the "Start Hockey" programme which is a part of the FIH academy for children between the ages of 5 and 13, an FIH press release said on Monday.

The "Start Hockey" participation programme is for communities, clubs, schools and individuals. It is designed to support the initiation and fundamental development levels, in particular for young people with little or no hockey knowledge or background.

Start Hockey is part of the FIH strategy to grow the game globally in partnership with its member nations and continental federations. The programme is managed and supported by the FIH Academy. The programme aims to encourage players of all ages and backgrounds to start, play and stay in hockey. Start Hockey will promote the values of hockey and the Olympic Movement and ensure young people are encouraged to play hockey in a safe and player-centred environment. In keeping with the theme for World Children's Day 2022 - equality and inclusion for every child - the grassroots activities under "Start Hockey" and FIH Academy are for all children, irrespective of their gender, race, and social and economic background.

The Start Hockey programme has three stages: START | PLAY | STAY START - designed to support the initiation and fundamental development levels, in particular for young people aged 5 to 13 years with little or no hockey knowledge or background. PLAY - designed to support participation development levels, for young people aged 14 to 21 years who love hockey. STAY - designed to support lifelong participation in hockey. For all ages (16+ years) and abilities, including para hockey, masters hockey and other formats.

The support for the Start Hockey programme will be provided in three ways: Equipment provision Expert consultancy education provision As a further initiative to mark World Children's Day, FIH is also launching a contest, where children will be able to send images and drawings that will serve as the inspiration behind the designing of the new FIH Hockey Junior Women's World Cup trophy. This tournament will take place in Chile in December 2023.

The contest will run until 31 January 2023 and the winner will be announced on 15 February 2023. The creator of the winning design will also be presented with prizes, including signed hockey memorabilia.