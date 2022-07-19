The International Hockey Federation (FIH) wishes to observe elections for India's hockey governing body in order not to jeopardize the upcoming FIH Hockey Men's World Cup which was scheduled in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela in January 2023

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :The International Hockey Federation (FIH) wishes to observe elections for India's hockey governing body in order not to jeopardize the upcoming FIH Hockey Men's World Cup which was scheduled in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela in January 2023.

In a meeting held in Terrassa, Spain, on the occasion of the ongoing FIH Hockey Women's World Cup Spain and Netherlands 2022, the Executive board (EB) of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) thanked and congratulated both Local Organising Committees, participating teams, officials and volunteers for putting together such a successful event.

Furthermore, regarding the current situation with Hockey India, FIH would send an official communication to the Committee of Administrators of Hockey India with a request to have elections for India's hockey governing body held as soon as possible, in order not to jeopardize the upcoming FIH Hockey Men's World Cup, said a press release.

Meanwhile, South Africa was also confirmed as host of the next FIH Hockey Indoor World Cup, which was postponed due to Covid-related reasons.

The event would be staged in Pretoria, from February 5 to 11, 2023, said a press release.

Also, the EB decided that the match schedule for the FIH Hockey Pro League would be divided in just five time windows (or "blocks") from the 2023-24 season onwards - and this, for the subsequent three editions at least. Amongst others, this would help significantly for the planning of club competitions.

The next meeting of the Executive Board would take place on November 3, ahead of the FIH Congress that will be held virtually on November 4 and 5.