UrduPoint.com

FIH To Request India's Hockey Governing Body For Elections As Soon As Possible

Muhammad Rameez Published July 19, 2022 | 08:14 PM

FIH to request India's hockey governing body for elections as soon as possible

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) wishes to observe elections for India's hockey governing body in order not to jeopardize the upcoming FIH Hockey Men's World Cup which was scheduled in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela in January 2023

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :The International Hockey Federation (FIH) wishes to observe elections for India's hockey governing body in order not to jeopardize the upcoming FIH Hockey Men's World Cup which was scheduled in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela in January 2023.

In a meeting held in Terrassa, Spain, on the occasion of the ongoing FIH Hockey Women's World Cup Spain and Netherlands 2022, the Executive board (EB) of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) thanked and congratulated both Local Organising Committees, participating teams, officials and volunteers for putting together such a successful event.

Furthermore, regarding the current situation with Hockey India, FIH would send an official communication to the Committee of Administrators of Hockey India with a request to have elections for India's hockey governing body held as soon as possible, in order not to jeopardize the upcoming FIH Hockey Men's World Cup, said a press release.

Meanwhile, South Africa was also confirmed as host of the next FIH Hockey Indoor World Cup, which was postponed due to Covid-related reasons.

The event would be staged in Pretoria, from February 5 to 11, 2023, said a press release.

Also, the EB decided that the match schedule for the FIH Hockey Pro League would be divided in just five time windows (or "blocks") from the 2023-24 season onwards - and this, for the subsequent three editions at least. Amongst others, this would help significantly for the planning of club competitions.

The next meeting of the Executive Board would take place on November 3, ahead of the FIH Congress that will be held virtually on November 4 and 5.

Related Topics

India Hockey World Pretoria Spain South Africa Netherlands January February November Congress Women Event From

Recent Stories

Steps being taken to improve medical centers: Admi ..

Steps being taken to improve medical centers: Administrator East

4 minutes ago
 More monsoon rains predicted in KP from July 20 to ..

More monsoon rains predicted in KP from July 20 to 26

4 minutes ago
 UC officials booked for issuing fake death certifi ..

UC officials booked for issuing fake death certificate

4 minutes ago
 23% of people with Covid will suffer lasting sympt ..

23% of people with Covid will suffer lasting symptoms: Study

4 minutes ago
 459 fresh Covid-19 cases reported: NIH

459 fresh Covid-19 cases reported: NIH

33 minutes ago
 Business incubation centre invites applications

Business incubation centre invites applications

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.