Open Menu

Fiji Defeat England For First Time To Send World Cup Warning

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 26, 2023 | 10:43 PM

Fiji defeat England for first time to send World Cup warning

Fiji beat England for the first time with a 30-22 victory in at Twickenham on Saturday as the hosts completed a woeful Rugby World Cup warm-up campaign

Twickenham, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :Fiji beat England for the first time with a 30-22 victory in at Twickenham on Saturday as the hosts completed a woeful Rugby World Cup warm-up campaign.

The Pacific islanders fully deserved their win in a match where both teams scored three tries, with this reverse meaning England head to the World Cup in France on a run of five defeats in six matches.

Fiji were 12 points ahead early in the second half and although England closed to within a point, the visitors pulled clear with a try seven minutes from time by replacement Simione Kuruvoli.

England desperately needed a win ahead of a tough Pool D World Cup opener against Argentina in Marseille on September 9 but instead suffered a defeat that raised fresh questions about their defence.

Fiji, meanwhile, will be in a buoyant mood in the run-up to a World Cup they begin against Wales -- the team they knocked out of the 2007 edition in France -- in Bordeaux on September 10.

"I am so proud of the boys, this win is for all the people back home in Fiji," wing Selestino Ravutaumada, the player-of-the-match, told Amazon Prime.

As for the prospect of Fiji making it to a World Cup semi-final, he added: "No comment on that one, we will see on the first match against Wales." England captain Courtney Lawes, winning his 100th cap, admitted: "It is just not good enough, we are where we are at the minute and all we can do is push on.

"We need to get our attack together, we are just turning over too many penalties and today we didn't attack well enough.

"One-on-one they made us look silly at times but we need to improve and we have got two weeks to do so."

Related Topics

Attack World France Bordeaux Marseille Wales Argentina Fiji Turkish Lira September All From

Recent Stories

Accountability court adjourns hearing in multi bil ..

Accountability court adjourns hearing in multi billion land scam case

1 minute ago
 MQM-P urge govt to lower electricity rates, fuel p ..

MQM-P urge govt to lower electricity rates, fuel prices

18 minutes ago
 Solangi, Power Division Secretary briefs media on ..

Solangi, Power Division Secretary briefs media on electricity tariff

5 minutes ago
 Ghana VP wins first round for ruling party 2024 ca ..

Ghana VP wins first round for ruling party 2024 candidacy: results

3 minutes ago
 PM, Jaan Jamali discuss Balochistan issues

PM, Jaan Jamali discuss Balochistan issues

6 minutes ago
 GB govt to deploy police, KSF along with public tr ..

GB govt to deploy police, KSF along with public transport on KKH

6 minutes ago
Man Utd rally to beat Forest, Arsenal held by 10-m ..

Man Utd rally to beat Forest, Arsenal held by 10-man Fulham

3 minutes ago
 Addl. Secretary social welfare visits Panagah, CPU ..

Addl. Secretary social welfare visits Panagah, CPU

6 minutes ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

4 minutes ago
 Football: English Premier League results - 1st upd ..

Football: English Premier League results - 1st update

4 minutes ago
 Cops trained to work efficiently at minority facil ..

Cops trained to work efficiently at minority facilitation desks in Hyderabad Ran ..

4 minutes ago
 LG by-polls in KP: ECP establishes Central Control ..

LG by-polls in KP: ECP establishes Central Control Room

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports