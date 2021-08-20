Fiji Olympic rugby star reneges on French deal: reports

Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Fiji sevens rugby Olympic gold medallist Sireli Maqala has backed out of a move to French club Bayonne after the contract on offer failed to meet his expectations, reports said Friday.

Maqala was a revelation as Fiji defended their Olympic sevens title, travelling to Tokyo as a reserve but scoring tries in the semi-final and final when given his chance.

The 21-year-old and Bayonne announced shortly after the Games' win that they had agreed on a two-year deal to take Maqala to the French second division club.

But Maqala told the Fiji Times that he no longer wanted to pursue the deal after receiving advice from rugby authorities in his homeland.

"We looked at the conditions and it's not as I expected," the fullback said. "The Fiji Rugby Union (FRU) also advised me that I should wait for better opportunities.

"I have turned down that offer and will concentrate on the Fiji team because I want to play for Fiji."There were conflicting reports in Fiji about whether Maqala intended to play sevens or join the Fijian Drua, which is set to become part of the Super Rugby competition next year.

The FRU did not respond to a request to clarify Maqala's contract situation and plans.