UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fiji Olympic Sevens Winner Maqala Signs For Bayonne

Muhammad Rameez 29 seconds ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 04:11 PM

Fiji Olympic Sevens winner Maqala signs for Bayonne

Sireli Maqala, one of the stars of Fiji's gold medal performance in the sevens at the Olympics, has signed a two-year contract with Bayonne, the French second division club announced on Thursday

Toulouse (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Sireli Maqala, one of the stars of Fiji's gold medal performance in the sevens at the Olympics, has signed a two-year contract with Bayonne, the French second division club announced on Thursday.

The versatile 21-year-old full-back, who went to Tokyo as the travelling reserve was a revelation for Fiji, scoring tries in the semi-final and in the 27-12 win over New Zealand in the final.

Maqala will team up with Fiji-born former All Blacks 7s winger Joe Ravouvou at the club.

Three of his gold medalist teammates will play in Top 14 next season: centre Vilimoni Botitu for Castres, winger Aminiasi Tuimaba at Pau and versatile full-back Jiuta Wainiqolo in Toulon.

Beaten in June by their Basque neighbours Biarritz in the promotion-relegation play-off, Bayonne will beging their second division campaign at the end of August against also-relegated Agen.

Related Topics

Biarritz Agen Toulon Tokyo Fiji June August Gold Olympics All Top New Zealand

Recent Stories

Google.org contributes USD7.5 Million in grants an ..

4 minutes ago

Coronavirus positivity rates reached 4 percent in ..

25 seconds ago

Zverev ends Djokovic's Golden Slam hopes with come ..

27 seconds ago

Cricket Australia chief selector Trevor Hohns reti ..

33 seconds ago

India, US Extend Deal to Cooperate on Development ..

12 minutes ago

Five held, drugs, weapons seized in sargodha

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.