UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fiji's Radradra To Benefit From European Knock-outs Rule Changes

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 10:09 PM

Fiji's Radradra to benefit from European knock-outs rule changes

A limit in the amount of non-European players in a squad has been lifted as part of a host of changes for the postponed knock-out stages of this season's European club competitions, tournament organisers announced on Tuesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :A limit in the amount of non-European players in a squad has been lifted as part of a host of changes for the postponed knock-out stages of this season's European club competitions, tournament organisers announced on Tuesday.

Before competition resumes on September 18, clubs will also be able to register as big of a squad as they wish.

Additionally, players who have switched clubs during the summer including Fiji's Semi Radradra who joined Bristol Bears from Bordeaux-Begles, will be able to feature for their new teams.

Radradra's Bears host Welsh region the Dragons in the Challenge Cup last eight on September 18.

The Champions Cup resumes on September 19 with holders Saracens playing at Leinster on September 19 in the first quarter-final.

"The 16 clubs which have qualified for the quarter-finals will be required to register their squads on or before Tuesday 1 September and to ensure that clubs are able to select the strongest possible match day squads in the current circumstances, there will be no limit to the number of players they can register," European Professional Club Rugby said.

The quarter-finals, re-scheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be held on the weekend of September 18-20, the semi-finals a week later and the finals at a yet to be confirmed location on October 16-18.

Related Topics

Bristol Fiji September October From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews work plan of Ministry ..

25 minutes ago

UAE the most responsive to international humanitar ..

40 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, German Minister of Foreign Aff ..

40 minutes ago

Brexit talks resume with negotiators' dinner

1 minute ago

FIFA cancels next round of internationals outside ..

1 minute ago

IOM Says Assisting 68 Nigerian Migrant Workers Ret ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.