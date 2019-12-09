Filipino boxers set the standard in SEA Games finals

Thirteen boxing gold medals were up for grabs at the Southeast Asian Games on Monday, and it was Filipino fighters who set the pace in the early bouts

Clark, Philippines, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Thirteen boxing gold medals were up for grabs at the Southeast Asian Games on Monday, and it was Filipino fighters who set the pace in the early bouts.

The fifth and final day of the boxing programme climaxed with the 30th SEA Games' very own Thrilla in Manila in front of a raucous home crowd.

Carlo Paalam picked up gold in the men's light flyweight, Rogen Ladon won the men's flyweight, Josie Gabuco took the women's light flyweight title and James Palicte punched to light welterweight gold at the PICC Forum.

The biggest ever SEA Games, which was opened by local boxing icon Manny Pacquiao on Saturday November 30, enters its last day of full competition on Tuesday.

This edition is the first time eSports is being represented at a multi-sport competition sanctioned by the International Olympic Committee, and the first medals were starting to be awarded at the San Juan Arena in the capital.

Malaysia won the first ever gold with a win in the category of mixed Hearthstone -- a popular online card game -- while Thailand took the mixed title for battle game Arena of Valor.

The Philippines have stormed ahead in the medals table with 121 golds, but there is a three-way battle between Thailand (69), Vietnam (69) and Indonesia (68) for second place.

Seven of the last 11 home nations have finished top of the medals table at the SEA Games, where the flexible sporting programme is traditionally heavily weighted towards the home team.