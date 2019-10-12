UrduPoint.com
Filipino Teen Yulo Wins Men's Floor World Title

Sat 12th October 2019

Teenager Carlos Edriel Yulo of the Philippines won the men's floor title at the world gymnastics championships on Saturday, bettering the bronze he won last year

Stuttgart, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :Teenager Carlos Edriel Yulo of the Philippines won the men's floor title at the world gymnastics championships on Saturday, bettering the bronze he won last year.

The 19-year-old took gold with a winning margin of just 0.

1 points ahead of silver medallist Artem Dolgopyat of Israel, while China's Xiao Ruoteng claimed bronze in Stuttgart.

Russia's all-around champion Nikita Nagornyy blew the chance to win a second gold in 24 hours after picking up a 0.3-point penalty to finish sixth.

