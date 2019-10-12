Filipino Teen Yulo Wins Men's Floor World Title
Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 11:10 PM
Teenager Carlos Edriel Yulo of the Philippines won the men's floor title at the world gymnastics championships on Saturday, bettering the bronze he won last year
The 19-year-old took gold with a winning margin of just 0.
1 points ahead of silver medallist Artem Dolgopyat of Israel, while China's Xiao Ruoteng claimed bronze in Stuttgart.
Russia's all-around champion Nikita Nagornyy blew the chance to win a second gold in 24 hours after picking up a 0.3-point penalty to finish sixth.