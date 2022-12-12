UrduPoint.com

FINA Says Asia May Pave Way For Russians To 2024 Olympic Qualifiers

Muhammad Rameez Published December 12, 2022 | 01:10 PM

FINA Says Asia May Pave Way for Russians to 2024 Olympic Qualifiers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) Asia can serve as a good platform for athletes from Russia to take part in the qualifier series for 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, president of the International Swimming Federation (FINA) Husain Al Musallam said on Monday.

On Friday, the Olympic Summit took place in the Swiss city of Lausanne, and was attended, among others, by Russian Olympic Committee President Stanislav Pozdnyakov. During the meeting, acting President of the Olympic Council of Asia Randhir Singh said that the reasons for the ban on athletes from Russia and Belarus no longer existed in Asia.

"And for the participation of the Russians and Belarusians in the next Olympic Games... the whole Olympic family will decide about it, but not yet at this moment... I can confirm Russia did not ask to join Asia, it was a proposal... that was supported... for the safety and integrity of all athletes, the Russian and the other athletes. Maybe the Asian games, if the whole world and the Olympic movement invite the Russian athletes, can be a platform for the qualification for Paris Olympic Games," Al Musallam said at the FINA extraordinary congress in Melbourne.

The FINA president also said that the swimming federation was still keeping in place measures against Russia at its events, in response to the Ukrainian delegate who called for the prolongation of the ban of Russian and Belarusian athletes from taking part in FINA competitions.

"FINA is the first international party to suspend all the political and governmental officials. They are not allowed to enter any FINA event now and in future. No flag of Russia will be raised or any identity will be raised," Al Musallam stated.

On February 28, the International Olympic Committee issued a recommendation to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from international competitions or only allow them to compete in a neutral capacity.

