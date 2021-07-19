UrduPoint.com
FINA Says Will Follow Ruling Of Top Sports Court On Russian Swimmers

Muhammad Rameez 8 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 02:00 AM

FINA Says Will Follow Ruling of Top Sports Court on Russian Swimmers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) The International Swimming Federation (FINA) said on Sunday it respects and will follow the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which has cleared Russian swimmers Veronika Andrusenko and Alexander Kudashev for participation in the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Earlier in the week, both Andrusenko and Kudashev were temporarily suspended from the Tokyo Olympics for alleged anti-doping rule violations, based on evidence provided by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). The decision was then appealed to the CAS, which allowed the appeal.

"FINA fully recognises CAS as the independent adjudicatory body in cases such as these.

We're grateful for their quick consideration of this matter, and we will both respect and implement CAS's decision. FINA is also grateful to WADA for its diligence in bringing the Operation LIMS information to our attention," FINA President Husain Musallam said in a statement.

The Summer Olympics in Tokyo, initially scheduled for 2020, were postponed for a year due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The Games are now set to run from July 23 until August 8, with the swimming competitions taking place from July 24 to August 1.

