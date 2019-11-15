UrduPoint.com
Final Matches Of Nation Games Concluded

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 08:21 PM

The final matches of three competitions of 33rd National Games including Gymnastic, Rugby and Women Weightlifting concluded here Friday

The gymnastic final was held at PT school wherein Army, Wapda and Railways grabbed first, second and third positions respectively while Mohammad Afzal of Wapda declared 'Best Gymnast' with 72-55 points.

The gymnastic final was held at PT school wherein Army, Wapda and Railways grabbed first, second and third positions respectively while Mohammad Afzal of Wapda declared 'Best Gymnast' with 72-55 points.

The gymnastic final was participated by ten teams while matches in six categories including Floor, Welting Table, Pomlaid Horse, High Bar, Parallel Bar and Ring were held. Pak-Army collectively grabbed 280 points while Wapda and Railways got 266 and 204 points, respectively.

Similarly, the competition of Women Weightlifting was held at Abbottabad College wherein Wapda got first position and army and railways stood second and third positions respectively.

The three categories of the game were held while in competitions of entire seven categories Wapda stood first by taking four gold and two silver medals while army grabbed seven silvers and railways clinched three gold and three silver medals.

Meanwhile in Rugby finals of men and women Wapda and Army collectively grabbed gold medals. Wapda during one side game outclassed Pak-Army in Women Rugby final and won gold medals. In men Rugby, Pak-Army defeated Air force and grabbed gold medal.

PTI KP MPA Momina Basit distributed medals and certificates among female players of rugby final match.

