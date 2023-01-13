UrduPoint.com

Final Of All Pakistan HEC Women Basketball On Saturday

Muhammad Rameez Published January 13, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Final of All Pakistan HEC Women Basketball on Saturday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :The final of All Pakistan HEC Women Basketball Championship will be played here on Saturday, Jan 14, under the auspices of Kinnaird College University, at the college courts.

Lahore College for Women University will take on the Punjab University in the final, said Ammara Rubab, head of sports and Physical education, KCU, on Friday.

She said Kinnaird College would play the University of Lahore in a classification match for the third place. "The best arrangements have been made for smooth conduct of the event, and we look forward to thrilling final," she added.

Secretary Pakistan Olympic Association Muhammad Khalid Mahmood would be the chief guest on the occasion and will distribute prizes among the winning teams.

