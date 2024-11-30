Final Of Cricket Match Played In Under-20 Youth Sports Festival
Muhammad Rameez Published November 30, 2024 | 04:20 PM
NAWABSHAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) District Administration in collaboration with the sports Department organized a cricket match under the District Shaheed Benazirabad Under-20 Youth Sports Festival.
The final of the cricket match was played between Nawab Shah Pacers and Daur Avengers (Boys) teams at Bilawal Sports Complex.
Batting first, the Nawab Shah Pacers team scored 194 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in 20 overs. Daur Avengers team remained all out for 114 runs in 16 overs. Nawab Shah Pacers won the final by 80 runs and won the title of Shaheed Benazirabad Under-20 Youth Sports Festival.
On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Shahryar Gul Memon and others awarded the trophy to the winning team.
APP/rzq-nsm
