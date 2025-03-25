Open Menu

Final Of KHA Ramadan Mubarak Inter-club Hockey Championship On Wednesday

Muhammad Rameez Published March 25, 2025 | 06:30 PM

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) The final of the KHA Ramadan Mubarak Inter-Club Hockey Championship will take place on Wednesday, at 5 p.m. at the Olympian Hanif Khan and Dr. Junaid Ali Shah sports Complex in Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

The tournament, organized by the Karachi Hockey Association (KHA), has seen its final four matches completed, said a news release on Tuesday.

Sindh Hockey Association President and Mayor of Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, will be the special guest for the final.

The event will also be attended by KHA President Imtiaz Ali Shah, Secretary KHA Olympian Hanif Khan, Chairman KHA Gulfaraz Khan, along with hockey Olympians, international players, KHA officials, and a large number of hockey enthusiasts.

