Final Of KHA Ramadan Mubarak Inter-club Hockey Championship On Wednesday
Muhammad Rameez Published March 25, 2025 | 06:30 PM
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) The final of the KHA Ramadan Mubarak Inter-Club Hockey Championship will take place on Wednesday, at 5 p.m. at the Olympian Hanif Khan and Dr. Junaid Ali Shah sports Complex in Gulshan-e-Iqbal.
The tournament, organized by the Karachi Hockey Association (KHA), has seen its final four matches completed, said a news release on Tuesday.
Sindh Hockey Association President and Mayor of Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, will be the special guest for the final.
The event will also be attended by KHA President Imtiaz Ali Shah, Secretary KHA Olympian Hanif Khan, Chairman KHA Gulfaraz Khan, along with hockey Olympians, international players, KHA officials, and a large number of hockey enthusiasts.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Airport gears up to welcome over half million passengers during Eid Al-F ..
Sharjah Chamber outlines its 2025-2027 strategy
India expands presence at Arabian Travel Market 2025
UNRWA: 124,000 displaced in Gaza in few days
Dubai Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle 147.4 kg of narcotics, psychotropic sub ..
MoHAP to conclude National Health and Nutrition Survey by end of March
Drought like situation likely this year in Pakistan amid lower-than-usual rainfa ..
Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil contributes AED5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session addresses importance of fostering positive valu ..
42 Abu Dhabi opens 150 seats for second round of 2025 admissions
Dawoodi Bohra Community in UAE contributes AED1 million to 'Father Endowments'
Emirati businessman contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
More Stories From Sports
-
Final of KHA Ramadan Mubarak inter-club hockey championship on Wednesday6 minutes ago
-
35th National Games to be held from May 1: Sports Minister16 minutes ago
-
Carey, Linde picked as replacements in PSL X21 hours ago
-
Soormi cricket night tournament to be organize in Badin on March 2522 hours ago
-
Yasir Pirzada assigned additional charge as CEO of Pakistan Anti-Doping Board1 day ago
-
Yasir Pirzada assigned additional charge as CEO of Pakistan Anti-Doping Board1 day ago
-
Karachi Kings appoint David Warner as Captain for HBL PSL X22 hours ago
-
Rabbani and Gulberg Hockey Clubs dominate in KHA Ramadan Inter-Club Championship1 day ago
-
New Zealand qualify for World Cup but Chris Wood injured1 day ago
-
Indian Hockey Olympian Mandeep Singh ties the knot with Udita Duhan1 day ago
-
Ingebrigtsen Sr in the dock for abuse of Olympic champ1 day ago
-
PVF set to host Int’l tournaments this year2 days ago