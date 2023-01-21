UrduPoint.com

Final Of Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Janjua Memorial Final On Sunday

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 21, 2023 | 08:33 PM

Final of Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Janjua Memorial Final on Sunday

The main final of Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo Cup 2023 sponsored by JS Bank will be played between Remington Pharma and Platinum Homes/Master Paints here at the Jinnah Polo Fields tomorrow , Sunday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ):The main final of Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo Cup 2023 sponsored by JS Bank will be played between Remington Pharma and Platinum Homes/Master Paints here at the Jinnah Polo Fields tomorrow , Sunday.

Before the final match, the subsidiary final will be played between FG/Din Polo and Black Horse Pants. Jinnah Polo Fields President Lt Col Shoaib Aftab (R) thanked JS Bank for sponsoring this eight-goal tournament.

He said that lively Lahorites have always supported polo and the final will also be worth watching.

The chief guest of the final will be former Army Chief General Jahangir Karamat (R), besides JS Bank officials, Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman's family and a large number of people from different walks of life are expected to attend the enthralling final.

One of the finalist teams � Remington Pharma � consists of Basel Faisal Khokhar, Ahmed Zubair Butt, Ahmed Bilal and Hamza Mawaz Khan while other finalist team � Platinum Homes/Master Paints � comprises of Qadeer Ashfaq, Sufi Muhammad Haroon, Musa Ali Khan and Amirreza Behboudi.

Related Topics

Army Polo Basel Sunday JS Bank Family From

Recent Stories

CTD arrests five alleged terrorists

CTD arrests five alleged terrorists

19 seconds ago
 Tanzania opposition holds first rally since ban li ..

Tanzania opposition holds first rally since ban lifted

21 seconds ago
 Girls allegedly involved in beating classmate in L ..

Girls allegedly involved in beating classmate in LHC school secure pre-arrest ba ..

33 minutes ago
 Chairman NHA visits Balochistan to review emergenc ..

Chairman NHA visits Balochistan to review emergency operation launched after sno ..

1 minute ago
 Shami helps India hammer New Zealand to clinch ODI ..

Shami helps India hammer New Zealand to clinch ODI series

1 minute ago
 Football: English Premier League result

Football: English Premier League result

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.