Final Of Quaid Hockey Championship On Feb 8

Fri 05th February 2021

Final of Quaid Hockey Championship on Feb 8

The final of First Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Division Hockey Championship 2021 will be played on February 8 (Monday) instead of February 7 here at National Hockey Stadium

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :The final of First Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Division Hockey Championship 2021 will be played on February 8 (Monday) instead of February 7 here at National Hockey Stadium.

The final has been delayed for a day to give finalist teams much needed rest ahead of the title clash.

However, the semifinal matches will be played as per schedule tomorrow, Saturday.

The first semifinal will be played between Faisalabad and Bahawalpur division hockey teams at 12.00 p.m. while Lahore and Sargodha division hockey teams will clash in the second semifinal at 2.30 p.m.

It may be noted here that sports board Punjab is organizing the First Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Division Hockey Championship with the collaboration of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF).

