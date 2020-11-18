UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Final Phase Of The U16 Talent Hunt Program Begins On Different Venues

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 05:00 PM

Final phase of the U16 Talent Hunt program begins on different venues

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Under the auspices of Directorate General of Sports, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the last phase of Under-16 Talent Hunt program has started at Peshawar Sports Complex.

256 male and female athletes from all over the province are participating in the competition.

The best players will be selected in the 10-day camp, which will represent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the National Junior Under-16 Games starting from November 28.

Director Sports, Rashida Ghaznavi and Director Operations Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Saqlain Shah inaugurated the last phase.

The training will be conducted in two different sessions. In the first session, training will be given to women from 9.00 a.m to 12.30 p.m in the morning while men will be given training from 1.00 pm to 5.00 p.m in the afternoon.

In the U16 games, female players will compete in badminton, table, athletics, volleyball, while men will compete in squash, hockey, football, table tennis, badminton, volleyball and athletics.

Director Female Games Miss Rashida Ghaznavi will oversee the women's sports while Director Operation Syed Saqlain Shah is supervision male Games with their respective coaches.

In the first phase of the Talent Hunt program, open trials were held in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including tribal districts, out of which 2000 players were selected for the second phase of trials held in Peshawar.

Out of these 2000 players, a total of 256 players of seven male and four female Games including 80 players were short-listed for the camps to be continue up to November 28.

Athletes who are currently under training, final selection would be made to form Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team to participate in the National Junior Championship with Directorate of Sports KP would bear all its expenses.

To further improve the performance of these players, qualified coaches are imparting training and coaching to the players during the camp.

Related Topics

Football Hockey Tennis Squash Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Badminton Male November Women All From Best P

Recent Stories

Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force Called On Chief Of ..

4 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,292 new COVID-19 cases, 890 recove ..

6 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Indep ..

6 minutes ago

DCT Abu Dhabi’s MAKTABA launches ‘Creative Rea ..

6 minutes ago

Shadab Khan to captain Team of HBL PSL 2020

8 minutes ago

ADB issues first Pakistan rupee-linked bonds

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.