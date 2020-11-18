Final phase of the U16 Talent Hunt program begins on different venues

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Under the auspices of Directorate General of Sports, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the last phase of Under-16 Talent Hunt program has started at Peshawar Sports Complex.

256 male and female athletes from all over the province are participating in the competition.

The best players will be selected in the 10-day camp, which will represent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the National Junior Under-16 Games starting from November 28.

Director Sports, Rashida Ghaznavi and Director Operations Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Saqlain Shah inaugurated the last phase.

The training will be conducted in two different sessions. In the first session, training will be given to women from 9.00 a.m to 12.30 p.m in the morning while men will be given training from 1.00 pm to 5.00 p.m in the afternoon.

In the U16 games, female players will compete in badminton, table, athletics, volleyball, while men will compete in squash, hockey, football, table tennis, badminton, volleyball and athletics.

Director Female Games Miss Rashida Ghaznavi will oversee the women's sports while Director Operation Syed Saqlain Shah is supervision male Games with their respective coaches.

In the first phase of the Talent Hunt program, open trials were held in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including tribal districts, out of which 2000 players were selected for the second phase of trials held in Peshawar.

Out of these 2000 players, a total of 256 players of seven male and four female Games including 80 players were short-listed for the camps to be continue up to November 28.

Athletes who are currently under training, final selection would be made to form Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team to participate in the National Junior Championship with Directorate of Sports KP would bear all its expenses.

To further improve the performance of these players, qualified coaches are imparting training and coaching to the players during the camp.