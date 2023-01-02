UrduPoint.com

Final Round Of Inter-Constituency Games On Tuesday

Muhammad Rameez Published January 02, 2023 | 07:12 PM

Final round of Inter-Constituency Games on Tuesday

The final round of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-Constituency Women and Men Games will start on Tuesday here at Hayatabad Sports Complex under the aegis of Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :The final round of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-Constituency Women and Men Games will start on Tuesday here at Hayatabad sports Complex under the aegis of Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Minister Sports and Youth Affair Muhammad Atif Khan will grace the occasion as chief guest and would formally inaugurate wherein winner teams of Badminton and Cricket Women and Volleyball, Cricket and Football Men and Minorities Teams from Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Dera Ismail Khan and Peshawar Regions would participate.

This was stated by Director Female Games Rashida Ghaznavi while talking to media men here on Monday. She said arrangements in this connection have already been finalized and the teams from all four regions across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have already reached Peshawar.

All the MPAs from Dera Ismail Khan, Mardan, Hazara and Peshawar Regions would lead their respective Women and Men teams during the march past. In the final round, more than a thousand men and women players from all over the province are participating in badminton, cricket, volleyball, and football at Hayatabad Sports Complex Peshawar while men's volleyball matches will be held at PSB Gymnasium Peshawar Sports Complex, football at Tahamas Khan Football Stadium while cricket matches will be held at Shama Cricket Ground. The competitions will continue for three days.

Related Topics

Cricket Football Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Badminton Mardan Dera Ismail Khan Lead Malakand March Women Media All From

Recent Stories

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) ..

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) invites Pakistani diaspora to ..

2 minutes ago
 One dies, four faint by drinking toxic tea

One dies, four faint by drinking toxic tea

2 minutes ago
 Khyber Medical University (KMU) Vice Chancellor Pr ..

Khyber Medical University (KMU) Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Zia ul Haq pays tribute ..

2 minutes ago
 World of Coffee 2023 set to raise Dubai’s statur ..

World of Coffee 2023 set to raise Dubai’s stature as regional and global hub f ..

29 minutes ago
 North Korea May Have 20-60 Nuclear Warheads - Repo ..

North Korea May Have 20-60 Nuclear Warheads - Reports

9 minutes ago
 Italian Eco-Activists Douse Senate Building in Rom ..

Italian Eco-Activists Douse Senate Building in Rome With Paint - Reports

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.