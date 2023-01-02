Final round of Inter-Constituency Games on Tuesday

The final round of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-Constituency Women and Men Games will start on Tuesday here at Hayatabad Sports Complex under the aegis of Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :The final round of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-Constituency Women and Men Games will start on Tuesday here at Hayatabad sports Complex under the aegis of Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Minister Sports and Youth Affair Muhammad Atif Khan will grace the occasion as chief guest and would formally inaugurate wherein winner teams of Badminton and Cricket Women and Volleyball, Cricket and Football Men and Minorities Teams from Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Dera Ismail Khan and Peshawar Regions would participate.

This was stated by Director Female Games Rashida Ghaznavi while talking to media men here on Monday. She said arrangements in this connection have already been finalized and the teams from all four regions across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have already reached Peshawar.

All the MPAs from Dera Ismail Khan, Mardan, Hazara and Peshawar Regions would lead their respective Women and Men teams during the march past. In the final round, more than a thousand men and women players from all over the province are participating in badminton, cricket, volleyball, and football at Hayatabad Sports Complex Peshawar while men's volleyball matches will be held at PSB Gymnasium Peshawar Sports Complex, football at Tahamas Khan Football Stadium while cricket matches will be held at Shama Cricket Ground. The competitions will continue for three days.