Final strength of Commonwealth contingent to be decided on June 13: PSB DG

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Director General of Pakistan sports board (PSB) Col. (retd) Asif Zaman on Thursday said the Board meeting would be held on June 13 wherein the final strength of Pakistan's contingent for the Commonwealth Games 2022 would be decided.

"We've received a list of 103-member contingent from the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) but a final decision will only be made in the PSB Board meeting. However, one thing is clear our medal-winning hopes are sure to get a chance to represent the country at the quadrennial multi-sports extravaganza," Asif Zaman told APP.

The Commonwealth Games, are scheduled to be held in Birmingham, England from 28 July to 8 August.

Asif Zaman said the Board was trying its best to provide all-out support to national athletes, enabling them to claim medals at the prestigious event. "The Board has facilitated the federations to establish training camps. The athletes have been provided accommodation at the PSB hostels. They are being provided the best food. We've also roped in foreign coaches for different disciplines to help the players get the best results at the Games.

"We are even assisting those athletes who have the potential to win medals but their federations are not backing them. We are accommodating their training abroad as well as in the country. We're even ready to arrange training for a single athlete provided he assures us to claim medal and bring laurels for the country," he added.

He said work on various development projects of PSB was going on at a fast pace. "No doubt speedy completion of the work is a priority but at the same time it is being ensured that no compromise on the quality of work is made", he said.

According to Asif Zaman, the Board meeting would also be deliberating on other important issues, including the holding of next year's South Asian Games. "Pakistan is set to host the 14th South Asian Games next year. However, we've yet to give the exact schedule for the event. Hence, the meeting will definitely be discussing that issue too," he added.

