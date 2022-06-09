UrduPoint.com

Final Strength Of Commonwealth Games Contingent To Be Decided On June 13: PSB DG

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 09, 2022 | 09:01 PM

Final strength of Commonwealth Games contingent to be decided on June 13: PSB DG

Director General of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Col (retd) Asif Zaman on Thursday said the Board meeting would be held on June 13 wherein the final strength of Pakistan's contingent for the Commonwealth Games 2022 would be decided

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Director General of Pakistan sports board (PSB) Col (retd) Asif Zaman on Thursday said the Board meeting would be held on June 13 wherein the final strength of Pakistan's contingent for the Commonwealth Games 2022 would be decided.

"We've received a list of 103-member contingent from the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) but a final decision will only be made in the PSB Board meeting. However, one thing is clear our medal-winning hopes are sure to get a chance to represent the country at the quadrennial multi-sports extravaganza," Asif Zaman told APP.

The Commonwealth Games, are scheduled to be held in Birmingham, England from July 28 to August 8.

Asif Zaman said the Board was trying its best to provide all-out support to national athletes, enabling them to claim medals at the prestigious event. "The Board has facilitated the federations to establish training camps. The athletes have been provided accommodation at the PSB hostels. They are being provided the best food. We've also roped in foreign coaches for different disciplines to help the players get the best results at the Games.

"We are even assisting those athletes who have the potential to win medals but their federations are not backing them. We are accommodating their training abroad as well as in the country. We're even ready to arrange training for a single athlete provided he assures us to claim medal and bring laurels for the country," he added.

He said work on various development projects of PSB was going on at a fast pace. "No doubt speedy completion of the work is a priority but at the same time it is being ensured that no compromise on the quality of work is made", he said.

According to Asif Zaman, the Board meeting would also be deliberating on other important issues, including the holding of next year's South Asian Games. "Pakistan is set to host the 14th South Asian Games next year. However, we've yet to give the exact schedule for the event. Hence, the meeting will definitely be discussing that issue too," he added.

/395/932

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Same Birmingham June July August Olympics National University Event From Best Asia Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

US PGA Tour bans LIV Golf rebels from its tourname ..

US PGA Tour bans LIV Golf rebels from its tournaments

28 seconds ago
 DC RWP visits flour mills to check record, quality ..

DC RWP visits flour mills to check record, quality of flour

29 seconds ago
 DVEC meeting held in Abbottabad to ensure maximum ..

DVEC meeting held in Abbottabad to ensure maximum participation of public

31 seconds ago
 Public debt surges by Rs 4,500 bln in 9 months: PE ..

Public debt surges by Rs 4,500 bln in 9 months: PES

32 seconds ago
 Awareness seminar held on World Clubfoot day

Awareness seminar held on World Clubfoot day

36 minutes ago
 PM for parliamentary debate, resolution to condemn ..

PM for parliamentary debate, resolution to condemn BJP leaders' blasphemous rema ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.