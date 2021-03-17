UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Final World Cup Downhills Cancelled

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 03:00 PM

Final World Cup downhills cancelled

Lenzerheide, Switzerland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Poor weather conditions in Lenzerheide have put paid to Wednesday's closing World Cup downhills, the International Ski Federation (FIS) announced.

"Due to continuous snowfall and the current situation the jury, in agreement with organisers Swiss Ski and all concerned parties, have decided to cancel" the final downhills of the season, the FIS announced.

With both training runs on Monday and Tuesday unable to be staged organisers had hoped to slot in an obligatory training session early Wednesday, but that proved impossible in the conditions.

The cancellation left Switzerland's Beat Feuz to claim his fourth consecutive men's downhill title with Italian Sofia Goggia taking her second women's downhill crown after 2018.

In the hunt for overall honours, Alexis Pinturault of France holds a 31-point lead over Marco Odermatt, with Slovak Petra Vlhova enjoying a 96-point cushion over Lara Gut-Behrami.

Both Odermatt and Gut-Behrami were favoured to pick up points on the respective overall leaders in their favoured speed discipline.

There are three races of the season to come this week in the Swiss ski station - a super-G on Thursday, followed by a giant slalom and slalom - weather permitting.

rg/dep/nr/wdb

Related Topics

Weather World Poor France Sofia Lead Switzerland Women 2018 All Agreement

Recent Stories

PSL-6: PCB, franchises’ owners to ponder over pr ..

3 minutes ago

UK's Decision to Increase Nuclear Potential 'Unmot ..

17 minutes ago

IEA Slightly Upgrades Forecast for World Oil Deman ..

17 minutes ago

China building world's largest refracting telescop ..

17 minutes ago

Food security, economic stability new addition to ..

17 minutes ago

Chinese COVID-19 drug candidate undergoes clinical ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.