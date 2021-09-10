KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) paying glowing tributes to the Olympian Arshad Nadeem, who had qualified for the finals in Javelin throw at Tokyo Olympics and awarded gold medal and cash award of Rs 200,000 to him for his outstanding performance.

It may be noted here that Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem is the first athlete from Pakistan to qualify for the Olympics and the first to reach a track-and-field final.

Speaking on the occasion, Chancellor Jawaid Anwar in his speech said that sports need sponsorship and business organizations should support sports financially as Railways, PIA, banks, custom used to sponsor the teams of cricket, hockey and squash and we had the players of international fame.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin said that we are lucky that over 50 percent of our population is youth, therefore, we should take full advantage of their energy and potential by involving them in positive activities.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor, Nusrat Bhutto Women University, Samreen Hussain announced to give Rs 100,000/- to Arshad Nadeem.

President, Punjab Athletics Federation, Salman Butt said Pakistan has rich talent in every field and the athletics activities require modernization in Pakistan.