Finals to be held at Tokyo Olympic Games on Sunday, August 8

Following are the finals to be held at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Sunday, August 8 (all local time): Athletics: Men's Marathon, 7:00 Basketball: Women's, 11:30 Boxing: Women's light, 14:00 Men's fly, 14:15 Women's middle, 14:45 Men's super heavy, 15:15 Cycling track: Women's sprint, 11:45 Men's keirin, 12:00 Women's Omnium, 12:25 Handball: Women's, 15:00 Rhythmic Gymnastics: Group all-around, 11:00 Volleyball: Women's, 13:30 Water Polo:Men's, 16:30