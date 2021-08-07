UrduPoint.com

Finals To Be Held At Tokyo Olympic Games On Sunday, August 8

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 02:44 PM

Finals to be held at Tokyo Olympic Games on Sunday, August 8

Following are the finals to be held at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Sunday, August 8 (all local time)

TOKYO (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) --:Following are the finals to be held at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Sunday, August 8 (all local time): Athletics: Men's Marathon, 7:00 Basketball: Women's, 11:30 Boxing: Women's light, 14:00 Men's fly, 14:15 Women's middle, 14:45 Men's super heavy, 15:15 Cycling track: Women's sprint, 11:45 Men's keirin, 12:00 Women's Omnium, 12:25 Handball: Women's, 15:00 Rhythmic Gymnastics: Group all-around, 11:00 Volleyball: Women's, 13:30 Water Polo:Men's, 16:30

Related Topics

Polo Water Cycling Marathon Tokyo August Women Sunday Olympics All Boxing

Recent Stories

France beat Serbia to claim women's Olympic basket ..

France beat Serbia to claim women's Olympic basketball bronze

1 minute ago
 Brazilian Olympic boxing champ says 'got lucky' wi ..

Brazilian Olympic boxing champ says 'got lucky' with stunning KO

1 minute ago
 UBG seeks PM's help in deciding FPCCI election rig ..

UBG seeks PM's help in deciding FPCCI election rigging case

2 minutes ago
 'Bonded for life' - Durant revels in his third Oly ..

'Bonded for life' - Durant revels in his third Olympic gold

2 minutes ago
 Angola to participate in Expo 2020 Dubai

Angola to participate in Expo 2020 Dubai

13 minutes ago
 Russia Records 22,320 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Ho ..

Russia Records 22,320 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.