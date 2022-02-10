UrduPoint.com

Finch Sings Praises Of 'calm' Interim Australia Coach McDonald

Muhammad Rameez Published February 10, 2022 | 01:03 PM

Finch sings praises of 'calm' interim Australia coach McDonald

Limited overs captain Aaron Finch Thursday hailed the "calm" approach Andrew McDonald brings to the Australian team as the interim coach emerges among the favourites to take over from Justin Langer

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Limited overs captain Aaron Finch Thursday hailed the "calm" approach Andrew McDonald brings to the Australian team as the interim coach emerges among the favourites to take over from Justin Langer.

The highly-regarded McDonald, who had been an assistant to Langer since 2019, will lead the side during their Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka starting Friday in what is being seen as an audition for a permanent stay.

He took the reins after Langer abruptly left last weekend, having failed to secure the public support of key players despite guiding Australia to an emphatic 4-0 Ashes victory over England and a maiden T20 World Cup title.

Disgruntled players had complained anonymously to local media over recent months about Langer's intense management style, and Finch sang the praises of McDonald as someone who "never gets flustered".

"He brings a lot of respect from the players (and) he has a calm approach," he told reporters in Sydney.

"He never seems to get flustered by any situation or result -- it's all about the process and making sure your preparation and attention to detail is 100 percent.

"He's been around the team for quite a while now, so it's exciting times." Finch also made clear Langer had done a sterling job since taking over after the infamous "Sandpaper-gate" ball-tampering scandal in South Africa in 2018.

"As a playing group we couldn't thank him enough and I know personally, the amount of work he's done for me as a batter, as a person, as a leader has been fantastic," he said.

But Finch echoed the view of Test captain Pat Cummins who stressed on Wednesday the new coach needed to take a more collaborative approach and seek advice from senior players.

"I think the group is in a really different space from four years ago," he said.

"I think it's quite an experienced group so there'll be a lot of opinions and there's going to be a lot of people who want to be consulted and to talk through different scenarios, and I think that's a really good place to start."

Related Topics

T20 World Scandal Australia Sri Lanka Job Sydney Lead South Africa 2018 2019 Media All From Coach

Recent Stories

Mongolia adds 1,230 new COVID-19 infections

Mongolia adds 1,230 new COVID-19 infections

43 seconds ago
 China Suspends Import of Beef From Lithuania Amid ..

China Suspends Import of Beef From Lithuania Amid Diplomatic Row - Customs Autho ..

45 seconds ago
 US Inflation in January Up 7.3%, Highest Since 198 ..

US Inflation in January Up 7.3%, Highest Since 1982 - Analysts

49 seconds ago
 Main Turkish Opposition Leader Says Will Stop Payi ..

Main Turkish Opposition Leader Says Will Stop Paying Electricity Bills Amid Ener ..

8 minutes ago
 PM Imran Khan asks ministries to bid 'out of box s ..

PM Imran Khan asks ministries to bid 'out of box solutions' for improved output

8 minutes ago
 WAPDA starts five dams construction after years ha ..

WAPDA starts five dams construction after years halt

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>