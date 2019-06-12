Finch, Warner record highest opening stand in World Cup 2019

Australia's captain Aaron Finch and his partner David Warner have set a new record for the opening wicket partnership while batting against Pakistan in the 17th match of ICC World Cup 2019 on Wednesday

They made 146 before Finch was dismissed by Mohammad Amir for 82 while Warner was at the crease with 50.

The previous highest partnership was an unbeaten 137, set by New Zealand pair of Martin Guptill (73) and Colin Munro (58), when they chased the winning target in 16.1 overs against Sri Lanka at Cardiff on June 1, a private sports channel reported.

Australia's previous best opening partnership in the current tournament was 96, scored by the same pair of Finch and Warner, against Afghanistan at Bristol on June 1.